 
Geo News

Pakistan, China, Afghanistan foreign ministers to meet in Kabul on Aug 20

Talks to cover counterterrorism, CPEC expansion, and regional stability, say sources

By
Azaz Syed
|

August 14, 2025

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, and Afghanistan’s Acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi. — Reuters/AFP/File
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, and Afghanistan’s Acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi. — Reuters/AFP/File
  • Wang Yi, Ishaq Dar, and Amir Khan Muttaqi to meet in Kabul.
  • UNSC permission denial delayed Muttaqi’s earlier Pakistan visit.
  • Wang Yi expected in Pakistan after Kabul talks.

ISLAMABAD: The foreign ministers of Pakistan, Afghanistan, and China will meet in Kabul on August 20 for trilateral talks, sources told Geo News on Thursday.

The meeting will bring together Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, and Afghanistan’s Acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi.

The sources said the agenda will include discussions on counterterrorism efforts and the expansion of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

Earlier this month, Afghanistan’s Interim Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi was scheduled to visit Pakistan on August 5. However, both countries later issued statements citing “technical” reasons for the cancellation.

It has since emerged that the UN Security Council did not grant permission for the visit, as Muttaqi remains on the UN-designated list of Taliban members.

Following the Kabul meeting, the Chinese foreign minister is expected to travel to Pakistan the next day, the sources said.

In pictures: Nation celebrates Independence Day with zeal and enthusiasm
In pictures: Nation celebrates Independence Day with zeal and enthusiasm
Civil, military leaders celebrate Independence Day, hail 'Marka-e-Haq' victory in unity call
Civil, military leaders celebrate Independence Day, hail 'Marka-e-Haq' victory in unity call
'Shehbaz speed in Lahore but Shehbaz slow in Karachi', Bilawal takes jibe at PM
'Shehbaz speed in Lahore but Shehbaz slow in Karachi', Bilawal takes jibe at PM
Five cops martyred, as many injured in KP terrorist attacks
Five cops martyred, as many injured in KP terrorist attacks
Pakistan marks 78th Independence Day under 'Marka-e-Haq' theme video
Pakistan marks 78th Independence Day under 'Marka-e-Haq' theme
Google marks Pakistan's 78th Independence Day with national flag doodle
Google marks Pakistan's 78th Independence Day with national flag doodle
Senior citizen, 8-year-old girl among three killed in Karachi celebratory firing video
Senior citizen, 8-year-old girl among three killed in Karachi celebratory firing
BHC admits petition challenging cellular, internet shutdown in Balochistan
BHC admits petition challenging cellular, internet shutdown in Balochistan