62nd Filmfare Awards 2017- And the winners are….

MUMBAI: Celebrities descended in all their glory at the biggest night in Bollywood this year on Saturday.

The star-studded 62nd Filmfare awards was hosted by Bollywood’s biggest stars — Shahrukh Khan with Karan Johar. Record viewership was expected for this grand gala, and trade experts believe that this event marked a new history in the Indian Television Industry.

Five Pakistanis were nominated in different categories: Fawad Khan for Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Male), Atif Aslam and Rahat Fateh Ali Khan for Best Playback Singer (Male) and Qurat-ul-Ain Balouch for Best Playback Singer (Female), however, none of them won.

For the first time, social media giant Twitter was also a part of this grand event. The behind-the-scene moments was enjoyed in Twitter's 'Periscope 360'.

Aamir Khan bagged the Best Actor Award for his performance in 'Dangal'. Alia Bhatt was honoured with the Best Actress Award for her gritty portrayal of a Bihari migrant in 'Udta Punjab'. Rounding up the top awards was 'Dangal' again- the wrestling drama was awarded the Best Film and Nitesh Tiwari bagged the Best Director Award.

Sonam Kapoor won the Critics Award for Best Actor (Female) for her portrayal of Neerja Bhanot in the biopic 'Neerja'. Actors Shahid Kapoor and Manoj Bajpayee got the Best Actor (Male) nod for their performances in 'Udta Punjab' and 'Aligarh' respectively.

'Neerja' and 'Kapoor & Sons (Since 1921)' won five awards each. Actor Shatrughan Sinha took home the Filmfare Lifetime Achievement Award.

Here is the complete list of those who won big at the 62nd Jio Filmfare Awards 2017.

Best Actor (Male): Aamir Khan for 'Dangal'

Best Actor (Female): Alia Bhatt for 'Udta Punjab'

Best Film: 'Dangal'

Best Director: Nitesh Tiwari for 'Dangal'

Filmfare Critics Award for Best Film: 'Neerja'

Filmfare Critics Award for Best Actor (Male): Shahid Kapoor for 'Udta Punjab' and Manoj Bajpayee for 'Aligarh'

Filmfare Critics Award for Best Actor (Female): Sonam Kapoor for 'Neerja'

Best Actor (Male) in a Short Film: Manoj Bajpayee for 'Taandav'

Best Short Film People's Choice: Khamakha

Best Short Film (Fiction): 'Chutney'

Best Short Film (Non-fiction): 'Matitali Kusti'

Best Actor (Female) in a Short Film: Tisca Chopra for 'Chutney'

Best Debut Director: Ashwini Iyer Tiwari for 'Nil Battey Sannata'

Best Male Debut: Diljit Dosanjh for 'Udta Punjab'

Best Female Debut: Ritika Singh for 'Saala Khadoos'

Best Dialogue: Ritesh Shah for 'Pink'

Best Screenplay: Shakun Batra and Ayesha Devitre Dhillon for 'Kapoor & Sons (Since 1921)'

Best Story: Shakun Batra and Ayesha Devitre Dhillon for 'Kapoor & Sons (Since 1921)'

Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Male): Rishi Kapoor for 'Kapoor & Sons (Since 1921)'

Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Female): Shabana Azmi for 'Neerja'

Filmfare Lifetime Achievement Award: Shatrughan Sinha

Best Music Album: Pritam for 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil'

Best Lyricist: Amitabh Bhattacharya for 'Channa Mereya' from 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil'

Best Playback Singer (Male): Arijit Singh for 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil' from 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil'

Best Playback Singer (Female): Neha Bhasin for 'Jag Ghoomeya' from 'Sultan'

Filmfare RD Burman Award for New Music Talent: Amit Mishra for 'Bulleya' from 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil'

Best Visual Effects: Red Chillies for 'Fan'

Best Editing: Monisha Baldawa for 'Neerja'

Best Costume: Payal Saluja for 'Udta Punjab'

Best Action: Shyam Kaushal for 'Dangal'

Best Background Score: Sameer Uddin for 'Kapoor & Sons (Since 1921)'

Best Choreography: Adil Shaikh for 'Kar Gayi Chull' in 'Kapoor & Sons (Since 1921)'

