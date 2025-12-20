 
Romeo Beckham escapes family drama with luxury French getaway

The trip comes amid reports of ongoing tension within the Beckham family

Romeo appeared to step away from the drama and enjoy a romantic trip with his girlfriend
Romeo Beckham and his girlfriend Kim Turnbull have shared glimpses from their romantic getaway at a luxury hotel and spa in France, where rooms reportedly cost up to £3k per night.

The trip comes amid reports of ongoing tension within the Beckham family, particularly involving their eldest son, Brooklyn. Sources have previously claimed that Victoria Beckham is determined to 'not let the fall out with her son spoil' her family's Christmas. 

In this situation, Brooklyn, 26, is likely to celebrate the festive period with Nicola Peltz and her family in Miami, while the Beckhams celebrate without them in the United Kingdom.

However, Romeo, 23, appeared to step away from the drama and enjoy a romantic trip with his girlfriend.

The couple stayed at the Royal Champagne hotel and spa, which costs from £2,700 per night and steeply increases past £3,000 for a 'Royal Sleep Experience.'

Romeo captioned the post, writing: 'Lovely little getaway' as he shared a clip of himself enjoying the breeze from a car window.

It comes after his estranged brother Cruz offered another Olive branch to Brooklyn on Sunday, by sharing a home video clip of himself and Brooklyn as children

