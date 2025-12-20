Gwyneth Paltrow thinks Ethan Hawke has eating disorder

Gwyneth Paltrow, Ethan Hawke and the love of 'Taco Bell'

Ethan Hawke is once again proving that some habits never fade, even after decades in Hollywood, and Gwyneth Paltrow is clearly amused by it.

Nearly 30 years after starring together in 1998’s Great Expectations, the two actors reunited for a Vanity Fair video published Wednesday, Dec. 17, where nostalgia quickly turned into playful teasing.

During their conversation, Paltrow, 53, asked Hawke, 55, a question that immediately sent them both laughing: “Do you still eat Taco Bell?”

Hawke didn’t hesitate to lean into the moment.

Reflecting on their early friendship, he explained that his idea of celebrating big milestones has always been refreshingly simple.

“All right, that’s really funny. My idea, when Gwyneth and I met, of a special night,” he said, before revealing his go-to plan: “I got a part in a Broadway play, we’re going to Taco Bell!”

The actor went on to share another memory that left Paltrow shaking her head. After finishing his first novel, The Hottest State, Hawke recalled her asking how he celebrated. His answer? “Went to Taco Bell.”

That’s when Paltrow jokingly chimed in with her verdict.

“It’s a sickness,” she said, clearly teasing her longtime friend rather than offering any serious diagnosis.

Hawke, for his part, embraced the label with pride. “I think it’s remarkable how we haven’t changed,” he said, adding, “I’m proud of that.”

Beyond the fast-food banter, the conversation turned reflective as both actors discussed how they’ve stayed grounded despite careers that have taken many twists and turns.

Hawke described their younger selves as “two extremely idealistic young people” with a clear sense of purpose, telling Paltrow, “You were never ordinary. You’ve always been you.”

Paltrow agreed, noting that while life pulled them in different directions, their core values remain intact.

“I think we are fundamentally very much the same people,” she said, adding that they’ve both stayed true to who they are.

As they promote new projects, Paltrow’s Marty Supreme and Hawke’s Blue Moon, the exchange offered fans a warm glimpse into a decades-long bond, complete with honesty, humour and a shared appreciation for staying exactly the same, Taco Bell cravings included.