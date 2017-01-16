PM forms committee for clearance of Indian movies

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif on Monday formed a special committee for the clearance of Indian movies to be screened in the country.

According to sources, the committee would include Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb, Advisor to Prime Minister Irfan Siddiqui, Film Censor Board chairman Mubashir Hasan and a representative from an intelligence agency.

They said that Secretary Commerce Azmat Ranjha would serve as the Secretary of the committee which would be responsible regarding the clearance of Indian movies to be screened throughout the country.

Sources further said a notification in this regard was issued by PM Secretariat.

Pakistani cinemas in September last year had stopped screening Indian films after unprovoked Indian violations across the Line of Control (LoC).

However, cinema owners resumed screening of Indian films in December, ending a self-imposed 'temporary suspension' of over two months.

