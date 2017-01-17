ANF seizes 815g of contraband from passenger at Peshawar airport

PESHAWAR: Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) on Tuesday recovered 815 grams of contraband from a passenger at Bacha Khan Airport during a raid. The passenger was caught carrying ice drug which was seized by the officials.

It has not yet been revealed where the passenger was headed.

Earlier this month, the Airport Security Force (ASF) foiled a plan to smuggle heroin from Islamabad to Saudi Arabia.

On December 21, PIA security team and ASF, ANF, and Pakistan Customs officials discovered 17kg of heroin hidden in a concealed compartment during a pre-departure sweep.

The ANF, meanwhile, is adding 173 beds in total in its Karachi, Sukkur, and Peshawar Model Addiction Treatment and Rehabilitation Centres (MATRCs).

