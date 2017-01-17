Tortured Larkana student awaits financial aid for travel to US

KARACHI: Cadet College Larkana student Muhammad Ahmed, who was tortured by his teacher leaving him paralysed, awaits financial aid from the Sindh government which had promised to send him to the United States for treatment.

His father Muhammad Rashid says that for the past several weeks he has been running from pillar to post at the Sindh Secretariat, but to no avail.

The father and son had been issued a visa valid for 6 months.

14-year-old Muhammad Ahmed had been issued a US visa along with his father for treatment at the Cincinnati Children’s Hospital in December.

According to the father Muhammad Rashid, the hospital has estimated the cost of treatment to be close to $250,000.

Earlier, the Sindh Health Minister Dr. Sikander Mahendro told Geo News that Rs50 million had been approved by the Chief Minister Sindh Sayed Murad Ali Shah for Ahmed’s treatment and the funds had already been released by the Accountant General of Sindh.

The Sindh chief minister met with the US Consul-General and personally handed over travel documents of the father and son, urging the Consul-General for early visa issuance for the 14-year-old.

Ahmed’s story came into the limelight after Geo News highlighted the incident, after which authorities sprung into action. But it seems that the Sindh government has brushed the issue aside after the media stepped back its coverage.

The assault took place in August this year. Ahmed’s father learned about the incident when he received a phone call from the station master at the Larkana Cadet College informing him that his son was suffering from fits.

When Ahmed’s father arrived at the college he found his son covered in bruises on his face, chest, back and lower limbs.

It was only when Ahmed was brought to Karachi for treatment that doctors confirmed his condition was the result of an assault.

