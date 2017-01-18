Police detain five suspects, including two alleged street criminals in Karachi

KARACHI: Police detained at least five suspects, including two alleged street criminals after overnight raids on Wednesday.
According to media reports, after a brief clash, three injured suspects were taken into custody from Malir Saudabad area. Police claimed that the suspects were street criminals.
Meanwhile, in Korangi, two Afghan nations were apprehended. The authorities said that both the suspects were illegal immigrants.
