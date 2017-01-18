Panama Leaks Case: PM has not committed tax evasion, counsel argues

ISLAMABAD: A five-member larger bench led by Justice Asif Saeed Khosa resumed hearing the Panama Leaks case on Wednesday.

The Prime Minister’s counsel Makhdoom Ali Khan continued with his arguments. He said that the Prime Minister’s daughter Maryam Nawaz was not his dependent. He added that the Prime Minister had given Maryam ‘gifts’ through a bank, and other money transfers to his children’s accounts had also been made via bank.

He argued that tax is paid on gifts, adding that Hussain Nawaz Sharif’s NTN was attached to in the evidence.

During the last proceedings, the PM’s counsel argued that Nawaz Sharif’s speech in the parliament could not be used as evidence in the case.

