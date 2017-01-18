Print Story
Zardari meets US Senator John McCain

Huda Ikram

Pakistan
WASHINGTON DC: Former President and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari met US senator John McCain and others on Wednesday.

Senator John McCain charrman of Arms Service Committee hosted a dinner for Zardari where the meeting took place. He was accompanied by Senator Rehman Malik and Sherry Rehman.

During the meeting US-Pakistan relations, War on Terror, and matters of mutual interest were discussed.

Earlier, sources had reported that Zardari will be attending the inauguration ceremony of US President-elect on Friday. The news was later denied by PPP sentator Sherry Rehman.

