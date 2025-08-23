Lahore ATC remands Imran Khan's nephew in police custody for five days

PTI founder Imran Khan's sister, Aleema Khan’s son Shershah. — X/@PTIofficial

Shahrez also faces charges in May 9 violence case

Prosecution shows video evidence of Shershah's involvement.

Aleema Khan says both sons targeted for family ties with Imran.

LAHORE: An anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Lahore handed over Shershah, nephew of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan and son of his siter Aleema Khan, to police on Saturday for a five-day physical remand in a case linked to May 9 incidents.



Shershah was arrested on Friday in connection with the Jinnah House attack case — the same suit in which his brother Shahrez is also facing charges. He was presented before the court under strict police security.

The arrest came only a day after Shahrez was taken into custody in the same case related to the May 9 violence.

The May 9 riots broke out across the country following the arrest of PTI founder Imran Khan in a corruption case in 2023. The violence included attacks on military and state installations, with the Jinnah House incident becoming one of the most high-profile cases.

During Saturday’s hearing, presided over by ATC Judge Manzar Ali Gill, the investigating officer informed the court that Shershah was present at the site of the Jinnah House attack along with his cousin, Hassan Niazi, who is also a nephew of the jailed PTI founder. He contended that the suspect was seen inciting people to commit arson and vandalism, and added that video evidence was available to support the claim.

The prosecution also played footage of the attack in the courtroom. The investigating officer sought a 30-day physical remand of Shershah, saying that the suspect’s photogrammetric and polygraphic tests were required for further investigation.

Appearing on behalf of Shershah, senior lawyer Salman Akram Raja argued against the remand request. He said that courts had discharged suspects in similar cases after their arrests were made with a delay of 27 months. Raja urged the court not to grant physical remand and to discharge Shershah from the case. He further warned that if this practice continued, “the entire city will be taken into custody.”

After hearing both sides, the ATC reserved its decision on police’s request and later announced a five-day physical remand of Shershah.

Speaking to the media outside the court, Aleema Khan said both of her sons were currently in custody. She claimed their only crime was being related to the PTI founder.

“I have been told that now they will arrest me too. As many punishments as they want to give, we are ready to face them,” she remarked. However, Aleema also maintained that those who had set fire to any building should indeed be punished.