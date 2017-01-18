Alibaba group expresses interest in investment in Pakistan

DAVOS: Chairman of Alibaba group Jack Ma met with Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif on Wednesday and showed seen interest in investing in Pakistan.

Both met in Davos, Switzerland on the sidelines of the 2017 World Economic Forum.

Jack Ma said that they have a lot of interest in investing and have closely followed positive economic developments in Pakistan and ready to invest in building eCommerce platform.

He said that China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) has provided immense opportunities. Prime Minister invited Jack Ma to visit Pakistan at the earliest opportunity.

While accepting the invitation Chairman Alibaba group invited Nawaz Sharif to visit his company's hub - Ghuangzou.

Jack Ma mentioned that 60 million companies worldwide were only benefiting from their group at the moment.

The Prime Minister, who is attending the ongoing World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland, also met with Group CEO of Standard Chartered Bank Global, Chairman of Procter & Gamble and Group CEO of VimpelCom.

PM Nawaz Sharif also met Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe.

