Australia wins toss, elect to bowl against Pakistan in third ODI

PERTH: Aussies will bowl for the first time in ODI cricket this summer with the series levelled at 1-all

Australia have made two changes to the playing 11 that lost in Melbourne on Sunday, with Mitchell Starc (rested) and Mitchell Marsh (injury) omitted for ODI debutant Peter Handscomb and fast bowler Billy Stanlake.

Handscomb, 25, was presented his maiden ODI cap, No.219 for Australia, by legendary wicketkeeper-batsman Adam Gilchrist.

Pakistan have named an unchanged line-up, with Mohammad Hafeez to captain again in the absence of injured skipper Azhar Ali.

The Australian playing 11 for today is: Warner, Khawaja, Smith (c), Head, Handscomb, Maxwell, Wade (wk), Faulkner, Cummins, Hazlewood, Stanlake.

Pakistan has decided to continue with the combination of second ODI.

Hafeez (c), Sharjeel, Babar, Shafiq, Malik, Akmal, Rizwan (wk), Wasim, Amir, Hasan, Junaid.

