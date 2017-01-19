Lahore to Faisalabad: Bilawal to lead rally today

LAHORE/FAISALABAD: Pakistan People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is all set to lead a rally today in Faisalabad.

PPP supporters are geared up for rally. Some are dancing on the tap of Dhol, while the women have donned Henna and bangles, as part of the celebrations.

The young Bilawal will set off for Faisalabad from Lahore. Prior to his departure a PPP parliamentarian from Punjab Nadeem Afzal Channa tied an Imam Zamin on his arm.

Speaking to the media Channa said, “We are out to fight corrupt rulers.”

The party’s co-chairperson and Bilawal’s father, Asif Ali Zardari will not be present for the rally.



0



0





