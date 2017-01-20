CJP takes suo moto notice over rape of minor girl in Karachi

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Saqib Nisar on Thursday took suo moto notice of a rape case in Karachi.

An eight-year-old girl was found in a stream in Korangi on Wednesday. After medical examination, it was confirmed that the child was raped.

Parliamentarians expressed their concern over the case during a session in the Sindh Assembly on Thursday, where they stressed that the rapist should be punished. One parliamentarian remarked that after hearing such cases they get scared of letting their daughters step out of the house.



According to details available to Geo News, the victim's body bore severe torture marks around the neck and hands. Additional Police Surgeon Dr Iqrar confirmed that the girl was subjected to sexual assault.

A case against unknown persons was registered at Ibrahim Hyderi police station. It includes sections of rape and attempt to murder.

An initial statement recorded with the police states that the girl is either eight or nine years old. She is student at private school, a resident of Korangi and originally hails from Sindh's district Mithi.

The victim is admitted at the Civil Hospital trauma centre and hospital sources confirmed that she is in critical condition. A detailed statement will be recorded when her condition improves, police said.

Earlier this month, the CJP took suo notice over 10-year-old tortured child maid Tayyaba who was recovered from an additional sessions judge's residence in Islamabad.

