FC apprehends 81 suspects, recovers huge cache of arms from Balochistan

QUETTA: Frontier Corps (FC) Balochistan conducted Intelligence Based Operations (IBOs) and counter-terrorism operations in Balochistan, an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) statement said on Saturday.

It said that during last week, FC Balochistan along with other Law Enforcement Agencies apprehended 81 suspects and recovered huge cache of arms and ammunition foiling terrorist actions.

Alongside, 32 Area Dominating operations also carried out in Quetta City in collaboration with young volunteers from civil society.

ISPR said that security forces are also engaged in area domination and counter-terrorism operations in the southern zone of Quetta, in Sibi-Sui-Dalbadin- Kahan zone.

A large no of terrorists belonging to Baloch Republication Army (BRA) and Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) have surrendered to security forces bringing stability to the areas.

Meanwhile FC troops continue their effort to assist the civil population in snow-affected areas of the province.

IGFC Maj Gen Nadeem Anjum is directing and supervising all efforts.

