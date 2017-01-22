Markets in Parachinar closed as city mourns blast victims

Related Stories At least 25 killed, over 65 injured in Parachinar market blast

PARACHINAR: Markets and shops in Parachinar remained closed today (Sunday) as the city mourned the death of 25 people in a powerful blast at Eidgah market early Saturday morning.

Security has been tightened around the city following the tragedy. Checkpoints and blockades have been set up in various parts of the city and vehicles are only being let through after thorough checking.

A combined funeral prayer of 21 of the victims was held on Saturday at Parachinar’s main Imambargah, after which their bodies were shifted to their hometowns for burial.

33 of the injured remain under treatment at Agency Headquarters Hospital, Parachinar. At least 20 of the injured are being treated in Peshawar.

25 people were killed and over 65 injured early Saturday when a powerful explosion ripped through a crowded marketplace in the northwestern city of Parachinar in Kurram tribal agency.

The explosion occurred at around 8:50AM at the city's Eidgah market, where a large number of people were shopping for fruits and vegetables.

The Inter-Services Public Relations, the military's media wing, said that the blast was carried out through an improvised explosive device (IED).

