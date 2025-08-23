Karachi warehouse blast death toll climbs to six; police arrest owner

Aftermath of massive explosion at firecracker go-down at MA Jinnah Road, Karachi, on August 21, 2025. — Geo News

KARACHI: The death toll from Thursday’s firecrackers warehouse explosion on the port city's MA Jinnah Road rose to six after another person injured in the blast succumbed to their wounds during the course of treatment.

Police said that the owner of the warehouse, Muhammad Hanif alias Patakha Wala, who was also injured in the blast, had been arrested from the hospital. However, his brother Ayub, also wounded, fled from Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) on Friday night and remains at large. Police said raids were being carried out to apprehend Ayub.

Both brothers have been nominated in the FIR registered at Preedy police station, which includes charges of manslaughter, negligence and endangering lives.

According to investigators, Hanif had been importing fireworks from other cities and abroad, and was also preparing explosive material at the back of the same premises.

Rescue and police officials said four bodies were recovered from the site soon after the explosion, while two of the injured later died during treatment, bringing the death toll to six. More than 30 others were wounded and shifted to Dr Ruth Pfau Civil Hospital and JPMC, several with serious burn injuries.

A bomb disposal squad report stated that nearly 500 kilogrammes of fireworks were consumed in the blast, the sound of which was heard up to seven kilometres away. The explosion caused devastation within a 100-metre radius, damaging the building, nearby shops and vehicles, the report stated.

Authorities further disclosed that three additional storerooms inside the same building still contain fireworks material, while two containers filled with explosives were found in a nearby ground. Officials estimate that around 5,000 kilogrammes of fireworks remain on site and have recommended urgent safe disposal.

The rescue operation continued through Friday, with police, fire brigade and district administration teams at the scene.