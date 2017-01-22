Six killed as train rams into car in Gojra

GOJRA: A train hit a car in Gojra on Sunday, killing six people who were inside the car, police informed.

According to the police, a Shalimar Express train collided with the car which was crossing the railway track. The gate at the crossing was open at the time, which led to the accident.

Rescue teams reached the site and took the bodies to hospital.

A number of similar rail-related accidents have occurred in the recent past.

On January 6, a motorcycle-rickshaw collided with a Hazara Express train, resulting in the death of eight people, including six schoolchildren and the driver in Lodhran. The accident took place when 15 children were en route to school. As in the Gojra accident, the gate at the site of the Lodhran crash was also open.

Two trains collided in Karachi’s Landhi area on November 3, 2016, leaving 22 people dead and 65 others injured. The accident happened in Gaddafi Town, Landhi when a Zakaria Express train collided with the stationary Fareed Express train. Initial investigation revealed the driver of the Zakaria Express train had ignored the signal.

