WATCH: Imran Tahir's heartwarming tribute to Junaid Jamshed

Related Stories South African Imran Tahir says Ramazan won’t put him in a spin

Pakistan-born South African cricketer Imran Tahir on Sunday paid tribute to Junaid Jamshed, who along with his wife died in the PK-661 crash near Havelian last month, in the second T20i against Sri Lanka.

After trapping Asela Gunaratne LBW, Tahir lifted his jersey in celebration to reveal a portrait of Junaid Jamshed which was printed on his undershirt.

After marrying a South African national, Imran — who has played Pakistan’s domestic cricket —has represented the Proteas in 20 Tests, 64 ODIs and 29 T20Is.

Since making his international debut at the late age of 32, Tahir —who is known for his animated celebrations — has become a mainstay of a South African team that had long lacked a top-class spinner.

The hosts were beaten by Sri Lanka in the match by three wickets after a nail-biting finish and captain’s knock by Angelo Mathews.

Last month, A PIA plane carrying 47 people crashed on a domestic flight from the mountainous northern city of Chitral to Islamabad, killing all on board.

The plane took off from Chitral around 3:50PM and PIA said the plane crashed at 1642 local time (1142 GMT) in the Havelian area of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, about 125 km north of Islamabad.

Popular personality Junaid Jamshed and his wife were also on the ill-fated plane. Jamshed was in Chitral and his name was among the list of passengers on board the flight.

0



0





