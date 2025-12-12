Shadab Khan says Pakistani players' participation boosts BBL's global profile

Pakistan's Shadab Khan celebrates taking a wicket England’s Mike Hewitt in Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain. — Reuters/File

Pakistan’s all-rounder Shadab Khan on Friday said that the growing participation of Pakistani players in Australia’s Big Bash League (BBL) has boosted the tournament’s profile.

The upcoming 15th edition of the BBL, scheduled to run from December 14 to January 25, will feature a total of six Pakistan international cricketers — Babar Azam, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Mohammad Rizwan, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, and Shadab.

The franchises, featuring Pakistan cricketers, have been expressing excitement over the arrival of the overseas stars, with some creating special fan zones at their home grounds named after the players.

Meanwhile, Shadab, who will represent Sydney Thunder in the upcoming edition, welcomed the influx of major Pakistani names, speaking during a virtual media session from Sydney claiming that their combined presence was giving the league "extra recognition".

He also noted that although several Pakistani cricketers have featured in the league over the years, they have never been in such large numbers in a single season.

"I'm pleased that major Pakistani names are playing in the BBL this time. The league is getting recognition because of them as well," said Shadab during a virtual media talk from Sydney.

"Pakistani cricketers have played in Australia before, but never in such numbers and never all at once," he added.

He further expressed excitement over the prospect of playing against his countrymen for the first time overseas, while highlighting the support they get playing in Australia, citing their ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 campaign in the country.

"Back home, we've played against each other, but this is the first time we'll be doing it abroad. We're all looking forward to it. Playing against friends has a different feeling," Shadab said.

"Our fans are excited as well; they’re waiting for the BBL to start.

"We played the T20 World Cup here in 2022 and received great support. With big Pakistani names in action in the BBL, we’ll get a lot of support again."

Shadab Khan also termed the upcoming BBL "very important" for him as it would mark his return to professional cricket after a five-month-long layoff due to a shoulder injury, which also barred him from turning up for Pakistan in the ACC Men's T20 Asia Cup 2025 in September.

He further dismissed the notion about him being injury-prone, stressing that the setback is part of the game.

"The BBL is very important for me. I'll be back in action after five months. It's a great opportunity for me, and I want to make the most of it," Shadab shared.

"Injuries are part of the game — it’s not as if only I get injured."