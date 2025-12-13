PCB extends bid submission deadline for two new PSL teams

Lahore Qalandars players celebrate as Sikandar Raza plays the match-winning innings in the grand finale of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10 against Quetta Gladiators at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on May 25, 2025. – AFP

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has extended the deadline for bids for the two new Pakistan Super League (PSL) teams by a week, citing increased interest from Europe, the US, and the Middle East.

The announcement was made by PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi on his official X account, saying that the deadline, originally set for December 15, has been extended to December 22.

"Witnessing growing interest from Europe, the USA, the Middle East, and beyond in acquiring new HBL PSL teams, we have decided to extend the bid submission deadline by one week to 22 December 2025," Naqvi wrote.

"Good luck to everyone, excited to welcome our new franchise owners to the HBL PSL family."

It is pertinent to mention that the PSL, which began in 2016 with five franchises and later expanded to six sides in 2018, is set for further expansion with the addition of two new teams from its upcoming 11th edition, set to be played next year.

With the upcoming additions, the PSL will undergo its first major restructuring in seven years, bringing the total number of franchises to eight.

Separately, the PCB is set to hold a PSL roadshow in New York on Saturday (today) as it continues to engage with international investors ahead of the auction of its two new franchises, set to be held on January 6.

Chairman Naqvi, Pakistan's T20 captain Salman Ali Agha, Shan Masood, Abrar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Saim Ayub, and Saud Shakeel will also participate in the New York roadshow.

The cricket board held a successful roadshow last week at the iconic Lord's Cricket Ground in London, where the marquee league received "unprecedented attention" as a large number of investors attended the event and expressed their interest in acquiring the two new PSL franchises up for sale.