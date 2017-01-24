Sharif family assets equitably distributed in 2007, says Suleman Shahbaz Sharif

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Shahbaz Sharif’s son Suleman Shahbaz on Monday said the impression that the financial assets of Mian Sharif, the father of Nawaz and Shehbaz Sharif, was only given to Prime Minister’s son Hussain Nawaz Sharif was factually incorrect.

In an interview given to Geo News’ program ‘Aaj Shahzeb Khanzada Kay Saath’, he said that the assets of Mian Sharif were equally distributed among all three brothers, Mian Nawaz Sharif, Shahbaz Sharif and Late Abbas Sharif, and a written agreement of it is also available.

“The division of assets were done amicably in 2007 in Jeddah,” Suleman Shahbaz said, “the family assets were equitably distributed and I believe that it is unfair for the media to bring a family asset distribution in public.”

Suleman Shahbaz said that if any of the Sharif family member invests money abroad from the money received from asset distribution it should not be considered illegal.

“If there are questions over our family assets, I think then it is also fair to question that why our multi-billion factory businesses were nationalized by Bhutto-government without giving a single-penny compensation.”

Suleman Shahbaz declined to comment on a tweet of Tehmina Durraani in which she claimed that CM Punjab Shahbaz Sharif was not given any share from the London flats as part of inheritance.

“I don’t find it appropriate to comment on it. My simple answer for it would be that respect is priortised in our family. We are happy with the distribution of assets of our elders.”

0



0





