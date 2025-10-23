Pakistan, Poland agree to enhance bilateral ties in diverse fields

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Ishaq Dar and Polish Minister for Foreign Affairs Radoslaw Sikorski address a joint press conference in Islamabad on October 23, 2025. — Screengrab via Geo News

Dar, Sikorski agree to expand ties in trade, energy, defence sectors.

Poland's oil, gas expertise can greatly benefit Pakistan: DPM Dar.

MoUs signed to institutionalise dialogue, think-tank collaboration.

Pakistan and Poland on Thursday reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening bilateral cooperation in diverse areas, including trade, energy, defence, education, technology, and fintech.

The commitment was expressed by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Ishaq Dar and Polish Minister for Foreign Affairs Radoslaw Sikorski during a joint press stakeout in Islamabad.

The two sides expressed satisfaction over the positive trajectory of Pakistan-Poland relations and emphasised the need to further explore untapped potential in various sectors.

"We have over a billion dollars in bilateral trade, and both sides agreed that there remains immense untapped potential to further expand trade and economic cooperation […] we have just signed today a memorandum of understanding which envisions regular bilateral consultations," DPM Dar said.

He said Poland's oil and gas expertise could greatly benefit Pakistan, and a leading Polish energy company had already invested nearly half a billion dollars in Pakistan.

To institutionalise dialogue, Dar said the two countries signed two Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs), one between their respective foreign ministries to establish regular bilateral consultations, and another between the Institute of Strategic Studies Islamabad (ISSI) and the Polish Institute of International Affairs to promote collaboration between think tanks.

He recalled the historical ties between Pakistan and Poland, dating back to World War II, when thousands of Polish refugees found shelter in Karachi and Quetta. He also paid tribute to Polish pilots and engineers, particularly Air Commodore Wladyslaw Turowicz, for their role in establishing the Pakistan Air Force.

"His story is a monument to the values of sacrifice, dignity and honour," Dar said, adding that Pakistan views Poland as an important partner both bilaterally and within the European Union.

He also congratulated Poland on its economic progress, noting its emergence as a trillion-dollar economy, and appreciated its successful tenure as President of the Council of the European Union earlier this year.

He thanked Poland for supporting Pakistan's election to the UN Security Council with 182 votes.

Dar sought Warsaw's continued support for the renewal of the country's GSP Plus status in the EU, which is due in 2027.

"GSP Plus is a win-win arrangement for both Pakistan and the EU, as it contributes to sustainable development, good governance and poverty alleviation," he noted.

Responding to a question regarding the GSP Plus, Dar said: "We have implemented 27 conventions after agreeing to GSP Plus. Four reviews have already taken place.

"And the fifth review is due in the very near future. We are totally prepared for the fifth review. And, we are looking forward to Poland's support."

DPM Dar reiterated Pakistan's principled position on the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), urging its resolution in accordance with the UNSC resolutions and the aspirations of the Kashmiri people.

He also raised concerns over the presence of Fitna-al-Khawarij and Fitna-al-Hindustan militant elements in Afghanistan and emphasised the importance of strengthening multilateralism and adherence to the UN charter.

Sikorski reiterated Poland's support for a two-state solution to the Palestine-Israel conflict and welcomed recent efforts for the release of hostages and prisoners.

"Poland has recognised Palestine for decades and believes both peoples deserve to live in dignity and peace," he said.

PM invites Polish companies to Pakistan

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has invited Polish companies to explore investment opportunities in Pakistan, particularly in the energy, mining, and information technology sectors.

He was talking to Polish FM Sikorski, who paid a courtesy call on him in Islamabad today. DPM Dar, Foreign Secretary Amna Baloch and Pakistan's Ambassador to Poland Sami Malik also attended the meeting.

Shehbaz expressed Pakistan's desire to further expand bilateral cooperation in trade, energy, defence, education, labour and other areas of mutual interest. Regional and international developments, including peace efforts in the Middle East and Ukraine, were also discussed.

He conveyed his warm regards to Polish PM Donald Tusk of Poland and extended an invitation to him to undertake an official visit to Pakistan, at his earliest convenience.

Sikorski expressed Poland's strong interest in deepening its engagement with Pakistan in diverse fields.

While sharing that Polish investment in Pakistan's petro chemical sector was over 0.5 billion dollars, he suggested that Pakistan could also benefit from Polish expertise in water treatment. He also appreciated Pakistan's role in promoting regional peace and stability.

Both sides agreed to enhance contacts to further consolidate cooperation between the two countries.