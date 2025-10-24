Govt begins refunding Rs3.5bn to Hajj pilgrims under regular scheme

Muslims perform prayers around the Kaaba at the Grand Mosque in Makkah, Saudi Arabia, June 1, 2025. — Reuters

75% of pilgrims to get refunds from Rs12,000 to Rs110,000.

Minister says refund process transparent, ongoing nationwide.

25% of pilgrims with best accommodation not eligible for refunds.

The federal government has begun issuing refunds to pilgrims who performed Hajj this year under the regular scheme, The News reported on Friday citing officials.

According to the Ministry of Religious Affairs, the 2025 pilgrimage contributed around Rs3.45 billion to the national exchequer.

Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Sardar Muhammad Yousuf said that nearly 75% of pilgrims — more than 66,000 out of 84,960 — would receive refunds ranging between Rs12,000 and Rs110,000, depending on their respective Hajj packages.

The minister said the refunds were being processed in a transparent manner and would be credited to the pilgrims’ bank accounts in due course.

“The government has started making refunds and the process will be completed by October 31, while 25% (21,895) of pilgrims, who got comparatively the best accommodation, will not be refunded,” the minister said.

According to details, 14% of pilgrims (12,286) will get Rs12,000 each, 16% (13,939) Rs25,000, 10% (8,496) Rs75,000, 12% (10,945) Rs90,000, while 408 pilgrims will be refunded Rs110,000 each.

Sardar Yousuf pointed out that for the first time, the pilgrims were provided with air-conditioned accommodation at Mina having gypsum walls and folding mattresses.

He said this year the quota under the government’s regular scheme had been enhanced by 30,000 and all bookings had been completed. The bookings under the private scheme are also almost complete.

For a short stay, the pilgrims would pay Rs1.2 million and Rs1.15 million (Rs1,150,000) for a 40-day stay.

The minister said the second instalment of Rs650,000 would have to be made through the nominated banks from November 3 to November 15. The intending pilgrims, along with their bags, would also get a Saudi SIM having free 300 to 600 internet minutes.

The minister thanked the Saudi Minister for Hajj and Umrah Dr Taqfiq Al-Rabiah, and the ambassador in Islamabad, Nawaf Bin Saeed Al Maliki, for their cooperation in making arrangements for Pakistani pilgrims during the Hajj 2025.