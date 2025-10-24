Sindh minister Ismail Rahoo's sister killed in Badin road mishap

A representational image of a police tape. — AFP/File

Sister of Sindh Universities and Boards Minister Ismail Rahoo has lost her life in an overnight road accident in Badin on Friday.

The accident took place when two vehicles collided head-on around the Khorwah Chowk, killing two people including Husna, the minister’s sister and injuring three others, police said.

Police said that accident left five people injured, who were shifted to the Taluka Hospital Golarchi for medical treatment.

Husna was being shifted to a hospital in Karachi when she succumbed to the injuries.

The minister’s brother, Aslam Rahoo, said that funeral prayers will be offered at 12:30 pm in Rahuki village.