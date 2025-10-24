High-level team formed to probe SP Akbar's 'suicide'

Superintendent of police (SP) SP Adeel Akbar (late). —Facebook@islamabadpolice/File

IGP Islamabad to lead three-member investigation team.

Footage does not show any external attack, says IGP.

Exact sequence, motive behind 'suicide' remain unclear.



The federal government has formed a high-level investigation team to probe the purported suicide committed by Superintendent of Police (SP) Adeel Akbar, The News reported on Friday.

SP Akbar, who was serving as the zonal police head of Industrial Area, died after sustaining gunshot wounds to his head in his vehicle near a hotel in Islamabad on Thursday.

The incident occurred at around 4:30pm near a bridge as the officer was returning to his office. The weapon used in the incident had been seized, and forensic experts examined ballistic evidence to confirm the sequence of events.

Speaking to newsmen at PIMS, State Minister for Interior Talal Chaudhry said a high-level investigation team had been constituted under the supervision of IGP Islamabad. The minister said as per the initial investigation, SP Adeel shot himself dead inside his vehicle late in the afternoon.

A three-member inquiry committee has been constituted after consultation with the interior minister and himself, Talal said. The committee comprises DIG Headquarters, DIG Islamabad, and DIG Security.

Speaking to the media, the IG Islamabad described the incident as “deeply tragic” for the entire police force. He confirmed that the officer shot himself dead inside his vehicle.

He said that the Safe City footage reportedly “does not show any external attack; everything appears to have occurred inside the vehicle.”

The authorities are attempting to unlock and examine the data from the officer’s mobile phone. Colleagues are also being interviewed, given his recent transfer from Balochistan. The driver and the staff, who were present at the time of the incident, are also being questioned.

According to the preliminary reports, SP Akbar allegedly took a firearm from his official gunman and shot himself in the head. He sustained severe injuries and was immediately rushed to PIMS, where he was pronounced dead.

The exact sequence of events and the motive behind the apparent suicide remain unclear.

The incident has shocked the police department as SP Akbar was a senior and experienced officer. Originally from Gujrat District, the SP was a member of the 46th Common of the Police Service of Pakistan (PSP) and was notably the top performer of his batch in the CSS examination. He is survived by his one-year-old daughter.