Cop thrash CNG station’s manager over unavailability of gas

KARACHI: In what appears to be a case of abuse of power, a police officer thrashed an area manager of a CNG station over unavailability of the fuel due to load-shedding on Tuesday in Karachi`s area of Gulberg, Geo News reported.

Recorded by a CCTV camera installed in the workplace, ASI Irshad Sheikh of Gulberg police station’s investigation department is seen assaulting the manager.

Acting-chief of Karachi Police, Sanaullah Abbasi has suspended the ASI.

