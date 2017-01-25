CAA bars faulty Shaheen Air plane from flying

KARACHI: The Civil Aviation Authority has barred Shaheen Air from operating a faulty plane on commercial flights, after it was revealed that a key part of the engine was tied with the help of metallic wires and a chain.

The private airline risked lives of hundreds of passengers by operating a faulty Airbus A-330, having a capacity of 300 passengers, on a Manchester-bound flight from Islamabad.

Geo News received a picture from a responsible official of Shaheen Air that showed an engine part tied with the help wires and a chain. The picture was from the engine of airline's Airbus A-330, having registration number APBML.

The CAA sprang into action a day after Geo News aired the story and barred the airline from flying the faulty plane. The authority also sought an explanation from Shaheen Air in the regard.

On January 3, the plane operated a flight NL-901 from Islamabad to Manchester, during which the captain reported a malfunction in engine's fuel quantity indicator. Upon checking the engine, it turned out that an important part of it was tied with the help of metallic wires and a chain.

Due to this, the return flight was cancelled and the plane was grounded. After remaining grounded at Manchester airport for five days, the plane once again took off on a ferry flight to Lahore on January 8.

During its flight to Lahore, the pilot was cautioned of suspension of engine's fuel filter, at which point he cut that engine and operated the flight on a single engine. Upon landing at Lahore airport, the plane was grounded and it is still stationed at Bay 20 of the airport.

Sources confided to Geo News that officials found metal splinters inside the room, which meant some parts of the engine were torn. It was further revealed that the plane conducted several flights in same condition, risking life of tens of hundreds of passengers.

Shaheen Air had entirely rejected the claims saying that the picture of engine being shown is not from one of the planes in its fleet.

Though the CAA has barred the plane from operating flights, but will it take any action against the ones demonstrating negligence toward air worthiness of commercial planes?

0



0





