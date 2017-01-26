Print Story
Pakistan
FIA arrests six in crackdown on fake visa-makers at Islamabad airport

RAWALPINDI: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) arrested six people at Benazir Bhutto International airport on Thursday in a crackdown against fake visa-makers, FIA officials informed.

The arrested were involved in making fake visas and travel documents, the officials said.

The FIA also identified 12 passengers with incomplete travel documentation and prevented them from travelling abroad.

The agency has lately ramped up the crackdown against counterfeit visa makers and phony agents. The agency said that special teams have been set up to track and stop the use of fake visas and other counterfeit travel documents.

