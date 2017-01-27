MNA Ali Raza Abidi rejoins MQM-Pakistan: Sources

KARACHI: Member National Assembly Ali Raza Abidi has rejoined Muttahida Qaumi Movement (Pakistan), party sources informed Geo News on Friday.

According to reports, as MQM-Pakistan leader Farooq Sattar has accepted Abidi back in his party folds, the federal legislator would soon visit MQM-Pakistan`s office in PIB Colony.

Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan ended basic membership of Abidi and directed him to resign from the National Assembly.

MQM Pakistan said that the step was taken as Abidi did not follow policies taken August 23 onwards.

On August 23, MQM Pakistan had distanced itself from controversial anti-Pakistan statements made by the party leadership in London, with Deputy Convener Farooq Sattar taking control of the party leadership.

Sattar had said that future party decisions would be made by the MQM Rabita Committee in Pakistan.

On Oct 23, MQM Pakistan leadership expelled 11 members from the party fold, advising workers to not keep any contact with them.

Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) London reacted strongly at the expulsion of MQM-Pakistan parliamentarian Ali Raza Abidi from the party ranks.

"Haqparast public and workers have no respect for people who have sold their conscience," said a statement from London.

"The PIB group has no legal or moral standing," the statement added in a direct at MQM-Pakistan's office in PIB area.

