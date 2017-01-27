PML-N, PTI members face off in KP Assembly

Related Stories NA session turns chaotic as scuffle breaks out between opposition, govt benches

PESHAWAR: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf members of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Friday faced off each other and chanted slogans against each other.

The echo of National Assembly ruckus had not yet died down that members of the two rival parties once again condemned each other's leadership in KP Assembly.

Opposition members protested during the session that they were confronted by treasury lawmakers, which led to a chaotic situation in the House. Either of the two sides censured the other's leadership by voicing 'Go Nawaz Go' and 'Go Imran Go'.

At this, PML-N MPA Aurangzeb Nalotha remarked that there was rather 'Tehreek-e-Nainsaf's government' in the province.

The situation forced Speaker Asad Qaiser to adjourn the session till February 20.

0



0





