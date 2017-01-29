Nine-year-old catches fire in bizarre incident in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI: In a tragic incident, unknown people injured a nine-year-old girl when they set petrol on fire that was lying on a road in Rawalpindi’s Dhoke Ratta area.

The girl’s father said that he was visiting the city and has no enmity with anyone.

Nine-year-old Erum along with family came from Abbottabad to her uncle’s home here.

When she went outside to buy something, there were five people standing on the road which was already strewn with petrol. The men threw a matchstick on the road that caused a fire and surrounded the little girl too.

As a result, the girl received burn injuries on legs and her face.

According to doctors, 11 percent of Erum’s body has been affected.

Meanwhile, the girl’s relatives said that they were at the hospital since hours but there are no doctors to attend them.

When police was contacted over the matter, Spokesman Rawalpindi Police said that no one from the girl’s family approached them due to which no action has been taken.

