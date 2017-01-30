SC resumes hearing Panama Leaks case

ISLAMABAD: A five-member larger bench headed by Justice Asif Saeed Khosa resumed hearing the Panama Leaks case on Monday.

Shahid Hamid, the counsel for Maryam Nawaz, Capt (retd) Safdar and Ishaq Dar, presented his arguments before the apex court.

The counsel for Hussain Nawaz, Salman Akram Raja, is also scheduled to start his arguments today.

The prime minister’s counsel will also submit details of gifts received and the division of properties.

During proceedings on Friday, the bench had remarked that people were complaining the hearing was proceeding slowly, adding that the court was not subject to people’s wishes and would not be intimidated by anyone.

The case would be heard until all the requirements of justice were fulfilled, Justice Asif Saeed Khosa had remarked.

Shahid Hamid, in his arguments on Friday, had told the larger bench that Ishaq Dar had completely rejected the confessional statement regarding money laundering.

Hamid had added that Ishaq Dar had been forced to sign a pre-prepared confessional statement.

‘Sharifs are changing their statements’

Awami Muslim League (AML) chief Sheikh Rasheed, speaking to the media ahead of the hearing, claimed the Sharif family is changing its statements as the Panama case progresses.

“The Supreme Court will give a historical verdict based on justice,” he said.

