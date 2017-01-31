COAS Gen Bajwa and PM meet to discuss national, border security

Related Stories Injured soldier succumbs to wounds at Combined Military Hospital, Peshawar

ISLAMABAD: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa met Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif on Tuesday.

During the meeting, the Army Chief and the Prime Minister discussed and reviewed national, regional and border security situation.

General Bajwa also took the Prime Minister into confidence over Operation Zarb-e-Azb.

0



0





