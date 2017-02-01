Print Story
Karachi zoo to be made more beautiful: CM Murad

KARACHI: Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah visited the Karachi Zoological Garden on Wednesday.

During his visit the Chief Minister vowed that the zoo’s conditions will be improved and it will be made more beautiful.

"An amount in the budget for Karachi has already been allocated for the zoo," he said while talking to the media.

The Chief Minister added that he visited the zoo as he wanted to personally assess its condition.

He was accompanied by Minister for Local Government Jam Khan Shoro.

