Sindh Transport Minister terms toll tax on under-construction Khi-Hyd motorway unconstitutional

KARACHI: Sindh government on Wednesday termed collection of toll tax on Karachi-Hyderabad motorway against the constitution as not even 60 percent of the road has been constructed yet.

Condemning the move while talking to the media outside Sindh Assembly, provincial Transport Minister Nasir Hussain Shah said that tax on heavy traffic was increased from Rs80 to Rs800, adding that the issue would be raised during Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s next visit to the port city.

He said that collecting tax despite the fact that the road has not been constructed was against the constitution, adding that the federal government has been made aware of the concerns of the provincial government.

“I would request Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah that the issue must be raised with Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif when he visits Karachi on February 3”, he added.

Talking to Geo News, chairman Oil Tankers Association Yousuf Shehwaye said that if the decision was not reversed, the association would stage a sit-in on Super Highway.

0



0





