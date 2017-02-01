Finn replaces Russell after doping-code violation

KARACHI: Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise Islamabad United has signed up with the English fast bowler Steven Finn for the season 2017 as replacement of West Indian Andre Russell in the squad after Russell was ruled out after being banned from all type of cricket for one year.

Andre Russell was found guilty of failing to file his whereabouts three times in the calendar year 2015. Under the WADA code three misses in one year amount to a single failed dope test, subsequently, Russell has been banned from cricket for the period January 31, 2017, to January 30, 2018.

Former captain and Director Cricket of Islamabad United Wasim Akram expressed disappointment at losing the services of Andre Russell but added that Finn looked the best replacement for Andre.

"I've known Andre for a while, from his Kolkata Knight Riders days to our work together here. I'm disappointed in the decision that means he will miss PSL 2,” Wasim said.

"Obviously there will be some who will question why we've replaced an all-rounder with a genuine fast bowler, but having done the numbers, and having looked at the makeup of our squad he's a great alternative to have for Andre,” the former Pakistan captain said.

Wasim Akram added that Finn’s experience of playing in Asian condition would help the franchise and said that he’s looking forward to work with the new inclusion.

“His record in Asia, particularly, stood out to us, and if he replicates that form during the PSL I'm sure he'll play a major part in our successes this year. I look forward to working with him,” he said on the signing of Steven Fin.

Finn joins Ben Duckett, Zohaib Khan, Shadab Khan and Syed Muzammil Shah as new signings for the franchise, further strengthening a squad that won the inaugural PSL.

