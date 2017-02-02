Suspected target killer arrested in Karachi

KARACHI: A suspected target killer was arrested from Surjani town on early Thursday morning.

According to a JIT report, Zeeshan, who is affiliated with a party, confessed killing rival political opponents and five personnel of special branch in 2015. He also confessed of his involvement in taking extortion of at least Rs 2000 from shops and land grabbing in District Central.

The suspect said that in 2009, he along with his accomplices killed a political worker, Adil Lashari, and in 2013, a religious party activist, Abbas. He has also on record provided details of his involvement in multiple other murder cases.

0



0





