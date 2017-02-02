Print Story
X

22 tonnes of coal disappears from Karachi-Sahiwal train

GNGEO NEWS

Pakistan
22 tonnes of coal disappears from Karachi-Sahiwal train

KARACHI: Around 22 tonnes of coal disappeared from one of the compartments of the train that was bound for Sahiwal from Karachi.

According to the railways guard, the train had stopped at a railway station near Bahawalpur. However, they were not sure how the coal disappeared.

The coal was being taken for a coal power plant in a special Chinese train.

There were 18 compartments in the train, each with 22 tonnes of coal. However, when the locomotive reached Sahiwal, one of the compartments was found empty.

The railways guards informed the assistant station manager when they found doors near the wheels ajar.

22 tonnes of coal disappears from Karachi-Sahiwal train was posted in pakistan of Geo TV - https://www.geo.tv on February 02, 2017 and was last updated on February 02, 2017. This news story is related to Geo News, Geo News Pakistan, Latest News, Sahiwal Train, Coal. Permanent link to the news story "22 tonnes of coal disappears from Karachi-Sahiwal train" is https://www.geo.tv/latest/129665-22-tonnes-of-coal-disappears-from-Karachi-Sahiwal-train.

GEO TV NETWORK