Rape cases: Amended bill makes DNA report compulsory

KARACHI: The provision of DNA report in rape cases has been stated compulsory in an amendment to the Criminal Amendment Bill, 2015. The amendment was presented and passed in the Sindh Assembly on Thursday.

Presented by a senior provincial minister, Nisar Ahmed Khuhro, the amended bill states the accused should be punished on the basis of evidence. Moreover, it now also reads the DNA report should be presented within 72 hours of the filing of the case.

However, according to the amendment, DNA report should be kept confidential until the accused is given punishment.

The bill was presented in the assembly in 2013.

