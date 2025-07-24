PM appreciates World Bank's backing on Pakistan's stance over Indus Waters Treaty

Regional Vice President of the World Bank Ousmane Dione (centre left) called on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif in Islamabad on July 24, 2025. — APP

PM reaffirms commitment to peaceful dispute resolution via dialogue.

WB official commends Pakistan’s macroeconomic recovery progress.

Both sides agree to strengthen development cooperation ahead.

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday commended the World Bank for backing Pakistan's legitimate stance on the Indus Waters Treaty, particularly in light of India’s unilateral actions that risk undermining key international agreements.

In a meeting with World Bank Regional Vice President for the Middle East, North Africa, Afghanistan, and Pakistan, Ousmane Dione, the prime minister appreciated the Bank’s principled support.

He reiterated Pakistan’s unwavering commitment to international law, regional peace, and dialogue-based dispute resolution.

New Delhi put into "abeyance" its participation in the 1960 transboundary treaty after 26 people were killed in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir in April, blaming Pakistan for the attack — an allegation that Islamabad denies.

Highlighting the long-standing cooperation between Pakistan and the World Bank, Shehbaz Sharif expressed appreciation for the strategic Country Partnership Framework, which has supported Pakistan’s development objectives in critical sectors such as energy, education, climate resilience, and governance.

The premier also thanked the World Bank for its prompt and generous assistance following the catastrophic floods of 2022, enabling swift relief, rehabilitation, and reconstruction efforts across affected areas.

Ousmane Dione reaffirmed the Bank’s commitment to strengthening its collaboration with Pakistan and supporting key areas of economic development. He praised Pakistan’s progress in macroeconomic recovery and the government's efforts to ensure fiscal stability and sustainable growth.

The meeting concluded with a joint pledge to deepen their cooperation in pursuit of long-term development goals and a more prosperous future for the people of Pakistan.