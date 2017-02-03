Army, Rangers ready to give befitting response to any misadventure: COAS

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited the Lahore Garrison on Friday where he spoke with troops and reiterated the Pakistan Army's resolve to always "come up to the expectations of the people of Pakistan."

According to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) branch of the Pakistan Army, upon his arrival the COAS laid a floral wreath at the Yadgar-e-Shuhada and was later given briefings on operation preparedness at the Corps HQ and the Punjab Rangers HQ. The Army Chief expressed his satisfaction on the force's readiness and appreciated the Punjab Rangers' response to ongoing ceasefire violations along the working boundary by Indian troops.

Later the COAS addressed troops at the Lahore Garrison and took them into confidence about the prevailing security environment, highlighting the challenges for the Pakistan Army. He said the Pakistan Army and Punjab Rangers have played an important role for reduction in internal security threats as well as their response along the working boundary.

The Chief of Army Staff said the nation acknowledges the and fully supports Pakistan Army's contributions in the fight against terrorism and militancy.

He added, "We shall always come up to the expectations of the people of Pakistan who are our real strength."

Indian Provocation

Talking about Indian provocations along the Lin of Control (LoC) and the working boundary that Army Chief said that India is trying to divert the world's attention form atrocities committed by the Indian forces against innocent Kashmiris.

"Pakistan Army and Rangers are fully prepared for a befitting response to any misadventure from across the border," he pledged.

Earlier upon his arrival at the Lahore Garrison that COAS was received by Lr. General Sadiq Ali, Commander Lahore Corps.

