We contained the “butcher of Karachi”: Saad Rafique

LAHORE: Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique on Friday said that character assassination of Pakistan Muslim League - Nawaz (PML-N) leadership has been going on for a long time.

He was addressing a worker’s convention at the Alhamra Arts Council in Lahore.

In a jibe at Imran Khan, Rafique said that an individual has been hurling abuses for a long time and that they have tolerated it.

“Terrorism was the order of the day when our tenure started. A burning Pakistan was handed over to Nawaz Sharif,” he said.

Rafique asked why his political opponents failed to carry out development seen in Punjab in their respective provinces.

“Who stopped Imran Khan and Pervez Khattak? Who stopped PPP? Karachi wouldn’t have turned into a trash bin had they bothered to do some work,” the PML-N leader said.

He also said that the “butcher of Karachi” has been contained now, adding that the PML-N didn’t fall victim to any political expediency in its efforts to restore peace in the city.

