Government failed to implement NAP: Chairman PPP

WASHINGTON: Chairman Pakistan Peoples` Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Saturday said that the Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif inaugurates a project three times for photo op.

Addressing a press conference along with senior PPP leader Sherry Rehman in Washington, the party chairman said that the federal and Punjab government failed to actualize concrete action against extremists under National Action Plan.

Bilawal said that he would soon pursue an active role in parliament, further adding that his party while in the centre and now in one of the provincial government has played a substantive role in giving empowerment to people on the grass-root level.

On President Trump`s controversial executive orders, the PPP leader said that such measures would be counterproductive.

0



0





