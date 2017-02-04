NAB requests PIA to play anti-corruption songs on flights

KARACHI: The National Accountability Bureau has requested the Pakistan International Airlines to play anti-corruption songs on its flights to help eradicate the menace from the country, reliable PIA sources told Geo.tv Saturday.

PIA's spokesman, when contacted, said that so far they only have safety announcements on PIA flights and any new announcement would need approval from the PIA Board of Directors.

Reached for comment, NAB spokesman Nawazish Ali Asim denied any request made to the PIA play songs against prevailing corruption in the country.

"For this we have proposed the national flag carrier to play NAB's recorded message against corruption on its flights, following the flight safety instructions," he said.

The message, according to him, was: "Lets join NAB in its national campaign against corruption by saying No to Corruption." The spokesman explained it was a collective responsibility of every individual, and not only NAB's, to help rid the country of this 'curse'.

He went on to say that talks were underway with the PIA and they were hopeful of a positive response. "Along with this we also have proposed the PIA to print the message on air tickets and have been thinking of disseminating it through standees at airports."

Geo.tv has learnt that NAB's DG Awareness & Prevention Ms. Aliya visited PIA offices a few months ago, where she had delivered a lecture besides meeting PIA management. She had also requested for public display of anti-corruption slogans.

Asim, however, said the PIA alone has not been approached by the anti-graft body. "We have requested all segments of society, all institutions in this regard."

"NAB has forwarded such proposals to the State Bank of Pakistan, SECP, Passports and Immigration, Capital Development Authority, provincial health departments, as well as to various media outlets in the country," he said.

