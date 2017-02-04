Print Story
'Sangbaaz' – an ISPR tribute to Kashmiri struggle

RAWALPINDI: In a tribute to the struggle of the people of Indian-occupied Kashmir, the Inter Services Public Relations on Saturday released a song highlighting the Kashmir cause.

The song has been released a day before Kashmir Day, which is observed on February 5.

Pakistan Army reiterated its full support to the people of the occupied valley in a message tweeted out by DG ISPR Major General Asif Ghafoor, releasing the song.

The people of Kashmir must be given their right to self-determination in accordance with the United Nations Security Council resolutions, it read.

The DG ISPR, in his message, also called for an end to atrocities in occupied Kashmir.

