Indian criticism of Pakistan's anti-terror Afghan operations shamefully hypocritical, says FO

Foreign Office Spokesperson Tahir Hussain Andrabi speaks during the weekly briefing on December 5, 2025. X@ForeignOfficePk

Spokesperson Andrabi calls Indian remarks “absurd, unwarranted.”

Says India’s criticism of Pakistan’s actions “shamefully hypocritical.”

Stresses Pakistan will continue self-defence actions as per the law.

Pakistan hit back at India on Saturday, labelling its criticism of Pakistan’s precise Afghan counterterror operations “absurd and unwarranted” and exposing India’s role in supporting terrorism and flouting international law.

It was stated by Tahir Andrabi, Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, responding to media queries regarding Pakistan’s response to a statement issued by the Ministry of External Affairs of India.

“The remarks by the spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs of India regarding Pakistan's legitimate, targeted and precise actions against terrorist hideouts and support bases inside Afghanistan are not only absurd and unwarranted but also shamefully hypocritical.”

He added, “India's active support and sponsorship of terrorist groups operating from Afghan soil, including Fitna-al-Khawarij and Fitna-al-Hindustan, are well known.

"Therefore, India's frustration at the destruction of its terrorist franchise in Afghanistan, as reflected in such statements, is quite understandable.”

Andrabi went on to accuse India of human rights violations, saying, “India, a serial violator of human rights and international law, continues to illegally occupy Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) in violation of the UN Charter and relevant UN Security Council resolutions, and has been responsible for perpetrating state terrorism in the occupied territory.”

He further criticised India’s domestic and regional policies: “Guided by Hindutva extremist ideology, it also continues to systematically marginalise its minorities, spread Islamophobia, and has even weaponised water in contravention of its treaty obligations.

"India has not only played the role of a spoiler in Afghanistan, but also in the entire region.”

On India’s legitimacy to comment on Pakistan’s actions, he said, “With such shameful credentials, India is in no position to make such statements and must instead focus on refraining from stoking terrorism inside Pakistan from Afghan soil.”

He concluded by reaffirming Pakistan’s stance: “For its part, Pakistan remains determined to take all appropriate actions in self-defence and to protect its citizens in accordance with international law, including the UN Charter.”