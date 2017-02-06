Print Story
X

6 injured in cylinder explosion in Rawalpindi

GNGEO NEWS

Pakistan
6 injured in cylinder explosion in Rawalpindi

ISLAMABAD: Six people got injured in a cylinder explosion that took place in a house near Glass Factory Chowk in Rawalpindi, according to rescue sources.

The injured persons include four children. According to rescue sources, the condition of one of the injured persons was critical.

Cylinder explosions are common during winters.

On January 22, at least eight people were injured in a similar incident in a house in Dhok Hasso Hafizabad, Rawalpindi.

According to rescue officials, the injured persons included a woman, her husband and four children. 

6 injured in cylinder explosion in Rawalpindi was posted in pakistan of Geo TV - https://www.geo.tv on February 06, 2017 and was last updated on February 06, 2017. This news story is related to Geo News, Geo News Pakistan, Latest News, Cylinder Explosion, Rawalpindi. Permanent link to the news story "6 injured in cylinder explosion in Rawalpindi" is https://www.geo.tv/latest/130067-6-injured-in-cylinder-explosion-in-Rawalpindi.

GEO TV NETWORK