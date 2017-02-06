6 injured in cylinder explosion in Rawalpindi

ISLAMABAD: Six people got injured in a cylinder explosion that took place in a house near Glass Factory Chowk in Rawalpindi, according to rescue sources.

The injured persons include four children. According to rescue sources, the condition of one of the injured persons was critical.

Cylinder explosions are common during winters.

On January 22, at least eight people were injured in a similar incident in a house in Dhok Hasso Hafizabad, Rawalpindi.

According to rescue officials, the injured persons included a woman, her husband and four children.

