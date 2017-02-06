Gatekeeper forced to teach at school in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: The absence of teachers has pushed a school's gatekeeper to the classroom in Gul Muhammad Thora village of Hyderabad.

While talking to Geo News, the gatekeeper, Iftikhar Ali, said the local administration officials and residents of the area have threatened him of withholding his salary if he refuses to teach the students.

The school has over 55 students enrolled there, the responsibility to teach all of whom now falls on Ali, who was initially hired to keep guard at school gate.

Although he has completed matriculation, his basic qualification does not make him eligible to fill in the space of a teacher.

No only do the classes stand sans teachers, the building of the school is also in a dilapidated condition. Locals are left with no option apart from risking their children’s lives by sending them to a school the roof of which is a looming disaster itself.

